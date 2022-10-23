Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

