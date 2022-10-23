Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $478.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COST. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.