Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 164,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

NYSE:K opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

