Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIO opened at $3.66 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

