Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP opened at $10.47 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

