Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

