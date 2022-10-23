Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Price Performance

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

