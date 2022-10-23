Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
