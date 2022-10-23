Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

