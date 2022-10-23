Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,912 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.