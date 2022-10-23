Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

