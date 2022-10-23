Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,027,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.