Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124,079.00

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $140.13 million and $124,079.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08278584 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $116,585.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

