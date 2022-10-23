Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0824 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $140.07 million and approximately $128,857.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003507 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

