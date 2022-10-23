JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $64.84 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $64.84 million and $1.08 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,438.47 or 0.27918433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010904 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model."

