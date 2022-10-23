Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,980 iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 3.43% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDAT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Get iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Price Performance

IDAT opened at $19.61 on Friday. iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.