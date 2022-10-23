Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,045 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

