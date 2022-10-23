Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 527 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

