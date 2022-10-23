Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Joystick has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $2.07 million worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003444 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.47866729 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,856,417.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.