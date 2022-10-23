JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €133.70 ($136.43) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 opened at €158.80 ($162.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.81. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

