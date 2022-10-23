Kava (KAVA) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $447.24 million and $10.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00083893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 304,251,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,766,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.