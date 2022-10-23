Kava Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00007415 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $427.95 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001427 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 303,840,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,385,942 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.