KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $378.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after purchasing an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

