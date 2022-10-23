Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Lifted to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at 12.10 on Thursday. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of 11.55 and a 1 year high of 40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.08.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

