Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Lifted to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Kinnevik Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at 12.10 on Thursday. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of 11.55 and a 1 year high of 40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.08.
Kinnevik Company Profile
