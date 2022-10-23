Komodo Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $33.45 million and $1.61 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00268455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,324,910 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

