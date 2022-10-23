KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $95,488.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.37 or 0.27971851 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010925 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

