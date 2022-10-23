Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.