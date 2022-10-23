Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

