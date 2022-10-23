Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 12,627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,846,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 658,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.