Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 3,112 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

