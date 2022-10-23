Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

MS opened at $79.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

