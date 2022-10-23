Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

