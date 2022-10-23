Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after buying an additional 1,894,579 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.20 and a 200-day moving average of $400.13.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

