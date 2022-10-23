Kujira (KUJI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $92.18 million and $124,276.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.28 or 0.27892611 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 91,349,546 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.98905056 USD and is up 8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $116,149.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

