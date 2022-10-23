Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.63

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.25. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

