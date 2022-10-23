Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.63

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.25. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.