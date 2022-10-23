Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $180,187. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

