Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.56 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 197,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 12,821,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,530,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.