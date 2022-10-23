Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,060,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

