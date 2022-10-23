Laqira Protocol Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and $109,325.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

