Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.43. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

