LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.12% of LCI Industries worth $31,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $98.21 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

