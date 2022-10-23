LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 3.6 %

LMAT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

