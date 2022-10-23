Lido DAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.42 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $15.42 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00007561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,201,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

