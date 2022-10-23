Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.20 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.06% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 511,656 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

AR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

