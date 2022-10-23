Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $206,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 199.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.