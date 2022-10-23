Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $109.33 million and $2.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006962 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005536 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002381 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004664 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,921,517 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.