Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $311.91 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $53.30 or 0.00273667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $311.91 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021274 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001356 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004050 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017072 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,449,744 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
