Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $454.08.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

