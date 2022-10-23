Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $417.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $417.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.