Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $513.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

