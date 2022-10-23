Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Up 71.7% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Locus Chain has a market cap of $123.10 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

