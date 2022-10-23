Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.35 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $61.36 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.75 or 0.27961240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010921 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

